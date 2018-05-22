The chairman of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police‚ Francois Beukman‚ has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Lucky Mkhwanazi as KwaZulu-Natal’s new acting police commissioner.

Beukman has described Mkhwanazi‚ who served as an acting national police commissioner under former president Jacob Zuma‚ as “an experienced manager with vast experience in operational policing and believes that he will be up to task in dealing political killings that have ravaged the province”.

“The current security challenges in KZN — political murders‚ hostel violence and taxi-related crime — necessitates the skills and intervention of an experience South African Police Service leader‚” said Beukman.

Last year‚ after the portfolio committed visited several police stations in the province‚ Beukman complained about a myriad of challenges faced by police in KwaZulu-Natal‚ which included unavailability of police vehicles‚ a lack of resources and other police management issues.

Mkhwanazi’s surprise appointment was made by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a media briefing in Durban on Monday by security cluster ministers after their meeting on political killings in the province.

The new provincial police boss is taking over from Major-General Bheki Langa who had replaced provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mmamonye Ngobeni. Ngobeni was suspended two years ago over allegations that she had a “cosy relationship” with controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday.