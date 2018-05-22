High BP: the silent killer in SA

One in three South Africans suffers from hypertension, something that medical practitioners call the silent killer.

Hypertension is known as the "silent killer" because, despite there being no signs or symptoms, it can lead to serious cardiovascular disease.

East London physician Dr Mzu Nodikida said as serious as hypertension in the general population is, it is worse in pregnant women.

"It is a non-communicable disease but chances of hypertension can be reduced by being active. It is considered to be idiopathic because it arises spontaneously and the cause is unknown," Nodikida said.

A blood pressure test is the only way to find out if your blood pressure is too high.

Professor Bryan Rayner, nephrologist and director of the Hypertension Institute at the University of Cape Town, said South Africa has seen an exponential growth in hypertension or high blood pressure (BP) over the last 20 years.

"In a sense we are facing a national health emergency, but because the links between high BP and death, heart disease and stroke are indirect, public awareness is poor.