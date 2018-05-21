Police searching for kidnapped Witbank teen

Witbank police are searching for a 13-year-old who was reportedly kidnapped by a group of men near his home at the weekend.

Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said Katlego Marite was playing with his two friends at Frangipani Street in Tasbetpark when he was suddenly taken by unidentified men.

“While playing‚ a gold Toyota Corolla with three occupants that stopped next to them‚” said Hlathi. “One of the men‚ who was dressed in black [and] a green jacket grabbed the victim…before driving off with him.”

The teens friends ran to Marite’s home where they informed his mother of the incident.

“A case of kidnapping has been opened‚” said Hlathi.

By Monday‚ the boy had still not been found.

It was not immediately clear what the motive for his abduction was or whether a ransom had been demanded.