Christians of South Africa (Cosa) is calling for laws to regulate the retirement age of politicians in order to avoid “sleepists” and “irrational” thinkers in Parliament.

“Cosa is convinced that now‚ more than ever‚ South Africa needs to put laws in place and regulate the retirement age for political offices.

“It cannot be a norm that parliament and our council chambers will be used as conventional retirement centres by the aged. Parliament‚ like any other sector‚ is so important and at often requires high levels of physical and mental ability‚” the organisation said in a statement.

Cosa spokesperson Pastor Derick Mosoana said politicians should retire at 60 and not be allowed to work beyond that age.