Danny Jordaan faces second sexual assault complaint

South African Football Association president and Confederation of African Football executive Danny Jordaan is facing a second sexual assault complaint, it was reported on Sunday.

The Sunday Times said an unnamed 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with police this week against the 66-year-old football official.

She alleges Jordaan, one of the senior organisers of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, sexually assaulted her on three occasions.

The Sunday Times reported that the woman is a prominent author and the niece of a top politician.

Last November, singer and former South African lawmaker Jennifer Ferguson said she was sexually assaulted by Jordaan 25 years ago.