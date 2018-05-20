Petrol bombs hurled during housing protest in Cape Town
A violent protest over the provision of housing saw law enforcement authorities and police attacked with petrol bombs and stones at Parkwood in Cape Town on Sunday.
The situation descended into chaos with a petrol station store reportedly being damaged and looted. Some roads were closed.
Journalist Kaylynn Palm tweeted video footage of the tense situation earlier on Sunday.
#ParkwoodProtest Demonstrators throwing stones at a police vehicle in Parkwood, they’re demanding housing. @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/n3auC2tC4D— Kaylynn Palm (@kaylynnpalm) May 20, 2018
It started off peacefully when members of the community planned to hand over a memorandum to the local councillor about their housing needs on Saturday.
City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the group had on Saturday “put up pegs and structures in what was initially supposed to be a peaceful protest”.
“The city informed them of the illegality of their action but they said they would remove the pegs and structures as soon as the memorandum was handed over. They reneged on this agreement and more people moved in last night‚” he said.
“The city then moved in this morning to remove the pegs and structures and some elements in the community reacted violently. Petrol bombs were thrown and officers stoned. The local councillor has also been removed from his property by law enforcement and placed under their protection as a precaution.”
Dyason confirmed that a “15-year-old boy was struck in the mouth by a projectile” after officers reacted to being stoned and pelted with golf balls.
“He was taken to hospital accompanied by his aunt for treatment. The incident will be investigated‚” he said.
Yusuf Abramjee shared video footage of the clashes.
There were also reports about a crowd damaging and looting a petrol station shop earlier in the day.
Protestors from #Parkwood moved to corners of Klip & Lake Roads Grassy Park, burning and hitting robots and things. They looted pick in pay by BP garage. Cars can't come through. No saps, law enforcement or anything in sight. pic.twitter.com/BKcElzMIvL— Dhaltjies & Cabana (@awk_wardah) May 20, 2018
Dyason said that police and city law enforcement officers had cordoned off the garage‚ which had later reopened for business.