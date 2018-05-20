South Africa

North-eastern areas of Johannesburg without power

20 May 2018
North-eastern areas of Johannesburg without power.
The north-eastern areas of Johannesburg were without power on Sunday after a veld fire tripped power lines at Kelvin Power Station.

City Power said the affected areas included Bramley‚ Savoy‚ Sunningdale‚ Waverley‚ Atholl‚ Kew‚ Highlands North‚ Fairmount‚ Orange Grove‚ Linksfield‚ Norwood‚ Sandringham‚ Bellevue‚ Yeoville‚ Bruma‚ Houghton West‚ Observatory‚ Sydenham‚ Doornfontein‚ Bez Valley and Alexandra.

The power utility said that technicians had been dispatched to attend to the power interruption.

“City Power will keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available.”

