Children found passed out at school food fair.

Seven children found passed out on the pavement and inside taxis during an “unruly” school food fair had to be taken to hospital in Cape Town.

Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said officers were called to attend a complaint about children behaving in an unruly manner at the school in Wynberg on Saturday.

“The school had been host to a food fair and pupils from various schools attended the function. On arrival the officers found a number of children passed out on the pavement and lying passed out in taxis‚” he said.