Business rescue practitioners appointed to oversee eight Gupta firms are drowning in a flood of court applications brought by the directors of the businesses. And the practitioners now claim it is an orchestrated attempt to “litigate them into submission”.

According to attorney for the BRPs‚ Bouwer van Niekerk‚ there are 36 urgent court matters against his clients – the joint business rescuers Kurt Knoop‚ Louis Klopper‚ Juanito Damons and Christopher Monyela.

Van Niekerk and his team – made up of four attorneys and three advocates – are working an average 14 hours a day to keep up with the various applications‚ he said on Wednesday.

The BRPs are spending as much as four hours a day dealing with their lawyers on the various matters – ranging from liquidation applications‚ interdicts to stop creditors’ meetings from going ahead and several urgent applications to have the BRPs removed.