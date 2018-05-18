DA Eastern Cape MPL Veliswa Mvenya has resigned from the party.

But‚ the DA veteran says about her shock resignation‚ this is not the end of her political career.

“I am not retiring from politics‚ I’m just taking a break‚” she said on Friday morning.

Mvenya‚ a member of the party for almost 19 years‚ was adamant that her decision to quit the party had nothing to do with former DA MPL Nosimo Balindlela’s decision to move back to the ANC.

“I’ve been in the DA for a long time‚ over 18 years‚ so it’s been a long journey.

“I think it’s time to take a break and spend more time with my daughter‚” Mvenya said.