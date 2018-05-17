State set to probe North West maladministration

The national government has promised to investigate all allegations of corruption in North West, this is according to Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"The justice, crime prevention and security clusters are going to investigate anything and everything that is given to them to investigate. They are going to charge whoever needs to be charged if they find that somebody needs to be charged," she said yesterday.

Dlamini-Zuma was briefing the media about the government decision to place the province under administration. She said the government was "worried and concerned" about the events in the province.

"If you invoke section 100 it means we are worried. That should be obvious," she said.

On Sunday, National Council of Provinces chairwoman Thandi Modise confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has notified the House of cabinet's decision to invoke section 100 (1) of the constitution to address challenges facing the North West.

Dlamini-Zuma said once assessment is done, the government would put together a team of specialist officials who will work closely with the North West executive to ensure better governance systems and improve services for the people.

Dlamini-Zuma said ministers were still assessing the situation in each of their equivalent portfolios in the province before making a decision on placing departments under total or partial national government control.

If this happens, it will mean ministers will take over the running of the departments.