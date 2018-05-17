Slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa’s father has recounted how he got a chilling telephone call that his son had been shot and killed after he had watched him play against Ajax Cape Town a few hours earlier.

At first Sam Meyiwa did not believe the news he had just been told.

He then realised that he had tried to call Senzo after the Premier Soccer League (PSL) game between Pirates and Ajax‚ but he did not answer his phone as he usually did.

He was told that after the match when all players went to the change-rooms to change their clothes‚ Senzo had sat down alone in the corner with his head down before other players told him they were leaving.

This was revealed by Meyiwa on Thursday during the launch of the Senzo Meyiwa commemoration game in Durban to honour the legacy of the talented goalkeeper. The game‚ which will involve former and current PSL players‚ will take place on June 9 at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

The commemoration game is spearheaded by Ntokozo Sikhakhane of Youth Camps and Nathi Ngwenya of the Nathi Ngwenya Holdings‚ who said they had received the family’s blessing to host it in memory of the later goalkeeper.

The proceeds from the game‚ which the organisers hope will become an annual event‚ will be channelled towards assisting Senzo’s family to unveil his tombstone and to set up the Senzo Meyiwa Foundation.

Senzo’s younger brother‚ S’fiso Meyiwa‚ said he was “humbled and excited at the same time for this great initiative and that all soccer loving people in South Africa are as excited as I am”.