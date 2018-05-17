A letter sent by MP Mduduzi Manana’s lawyers to the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg has revealed that the former deputy minister wants his day in court so that his version of events can be tested.

In the letter - which Manana’s lawyer Michael Motsoeneng has confirmed as authentic - Manana requests an update on the police investigations into the case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria opened by Manana’s former domestic worker‚ Catherine Wiro.

Last week‚ Manana threatened to open a case of extortion after Wiro opened her case.

The letter reads: “We refer to the above matter reported at the Douglasdale police station on 14 May 2018 … (the perjury complaint). We confirm that we act on behalf of Mr Mduduzi Manana at whose instance we address this letter. Following the allegations made under oath by Ms Catherine Wiro on Saturday‚ 6 May 2018‚ our client‚ on our advice‚ reported a case of perjury against Ms Wiro on 14 May 2018 at the Douglasdale police station.