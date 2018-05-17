Manana tells police he wants his day in court
A letter sent by MP Mduduzi Manana’s lawyers to the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg has revealed that the former deputy minister wants his day in court so that his version of events can be tested.
In the letter - which Manana’s lawyer Michael Motsoeneng has confirmed as authentic - Manana requests an update on the police investigations into the case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria opened by Manana’s former domestic worker‚ Catherine Wiro.
Last week‚ Manana threatened to open a case of extortion after Wiro opened her case.
The letter reads: “We refer to the above matter reported at the Douglasdale police station on 14 May 2018 … (the perjury complaint). We confirm that we act on behalf of Mr Mduduzi Manana at whose instance we address this letter. Following the allegations made under oath by Ms Catherine Wiro on Saturday‚ 6 May 2018‚ our client‚ on our advice‚ reported a case of perjury against Ms Wiro on 14 May 2018 at the Douglasdale police station.
“The case of perjury reported by our client is corroborated by an independent witness who was Mr Manana’s guest at his home on 6 May 2018. The said independent witness not only provided a statement in the perjury case reported by Mr Manana‚ but also provided a statement in the case reported by Ms Wiro.
“In our client’s affidavit he alleges that the statement by Ms Wiro is false and‚ as a result‚ Ms Wiro committed perjury.
“The purpose of this letter is to follow up on the progress made in respect of the investigation … Our client therefore‚ is keen to have his day in court and would request that this matter be investigated by the SAPS in order that our client’s version of events can be tested in a court of law.”
Wiro accused Manana of pushing her while coming down the stairs at his home in Fourways.
But later that week Manana denied the allegations and accused Wiro of trying to solicit a R100 000 bribe to drop the case.
Later‚ an audio file surfaced purporting to be a recording of Manana begging Wiro to take a “consolation” in return for her withdrawing the complaint.
Wiro later withdrew the case.
But the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which received the docket from the Douglasdale police station‚ refused to withdraw the charges and told the police to investigate.
The police's Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed the perjury case had been opened.
"[The] Provincial Investigating Unit will investigate a perjury case opened on 14 May 2018 at Douglasdale‚" said Peters.