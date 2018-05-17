Life sentences for Port Elizabeth crime fighter's killers

Deswin Kleinbooi and Eston Afrikaner‚ found guilty last month of the murder of northern areas crime fighter Na’eem Desai‚ were handed down hefty sentences in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Judge Dayalin Chetty sentenced Kleinbooi to life for murder and 15 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances while Afrikaner received life for murder‚ 15 years for robbery and a further 18 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chetty said he could not find any substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from prescribed sentences.

Both Kleinbooi and Afrikaner applied for leave to appeal their convictions and sentences‚ but the applications were dismissed.