Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal campaign to fight his corruption prosecution appears to be in disarray – mainly‚ it would appear‚ because its funding is under major threat.

The National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday confirmed that Zuma had missed his own deadline to challenge the decision by prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams to pursue the corruption case against him.

Zuma’s lawyer‚ Michael Hulley‚ did not respond to questions about whether the former president would continue with that application‚ given the uncertainty that surrounds if and how such court action would be funded.

His silence may have a lot to do with a cleverly crafted court bid by the EFF to challenge the continued funding of Zuma’s legal fees.