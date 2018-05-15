In a coldly calculated countdown to his mother’s murder‚ Maurice Pirzenthal marked off the days on a calendar leading up to Mother’s Day – when he brutally stabbed her to death – and to what would have been her 78th birthday the next day.

While other children were celebrating Mother’s Day with their moms on Sunday‚ the 50-year-old Port Elizabeth man sat waiting calmly on a chair in their garden with a spear gun for his mother Barbara Sturdy to return from a night church service and then stabbed her to death.

He also stabbed his sister‚ Sandra Coetzee‚ 57‚ in the throat before killing himself.

Coetzee is in a critical condition in hospital.

She had driven her mother back to the Kanarie Road‚ Cotswold‚ home that Sturdy shared with her son‚ at about 8:30pm after church on Sunday when they were attacked by Pirzenthal.