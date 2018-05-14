Student plunges to death at residence

A week before plunging to his death from the third floor of a high-rise student residence in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, Sanele Dlamini had complained bitterly to his sister about a stolen laptop.

This was the only thing his sister Nhlanhla, 27, knew had troubled the 22-year-old second-year Wits mining engineering student before he allegedly took his life.

The youngster, according to his sister, was angry to have lost the laptop he had received from a mining company that had awarded him a bursary.

The laptop was apparently stolen at a student canteen while he was charging it.

"He saw the footage and could recognise the person who took it," Nhlanhla said.

"He wanted to confront him but I advised him against it. Instead, I encouraged him to open a case with the police."

She said Dlamini was distressed as all his school work was in the laptop and he was struggling to do his research.

That was to be the last time Nhlanhla spoke to Dlamini.

Last Thursday night he allegedly jumped from the third floor of South Point's Clifton Heights building.

"We still have unanswered questions about the alleged suicide," Nhlanhla said.

"If this was something he had planned all along at least he could have left a note.

"What if he was pushed? We don't know what to think because he had a bright future ahead of him."