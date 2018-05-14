A family dispute over a Port Elizabeth home took a tragic twist at the weekend – this time resulting in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

Barbara Sturdy‚ 78‚ and her son Maurice Pirzenthal‚ 50‚ had for years tried to force each other to leave‚ with alleged dirty tactics laid bare in court papers.

Earlier this year‚ the bitter six-year battle between the two over the Cotswold house ended when Pirzenthal was evicted – despite legally owning the property.

But at about 8:30pm on Sunday‚ an altercation allegedly broke out between the two while they were outside the Kanarie Street house.