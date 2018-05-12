Two men were killed and a man sustained moderate injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a concrete barrier on Commando Road in Maraisburg‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Friday nIght.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 8pm‚ other emergency services were attending to the victims‚ all believed to be in their late 20s.

“A man was declared dead by ER24 and another man was declared dead by other emergency services on scene.

“A man who sustained moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital by the other service on scene‚” Siddall said.