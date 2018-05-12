South Africa

Pedestrian killed on N1 in Orange Farm

By Staff Reporter - 12 May 2018 - 12:03
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A pedestrian was knocked down and killed by a vehicle on the N1 South close to the Grassmere Toll Plaza in Orange Farm‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Friday night.

“At approximately 8pm‚ ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and saw there was nothing they could do to save the man. He had no from of identification on him and was declared dead by ER24 paramedics‚” said ER 24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on the scene for investigations‚” she added.

