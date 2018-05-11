No extortion case has been opened yet by MP Mduduzi Manana against the woman who accused him of assaulting her when she was his domestic worker.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said on Friday that the police has no knowledge so far of such a case having been opened.

The former deputy minister of higher education and training threatened to open a case of extortion this week after his former domestic worker Christine Wiro opened a case of intimidation‚ assault and crimen injuria against him.

Wiro accused Manana of pushing her while coming down the stairs at his home in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ among other issues.

In his statement released this week‚ Manana denied the allegations and accused Wiro of trying to solicit a R100 000 bribe in order to drop the case. But later an audio file surfaced‚ allegedly of Manana’s voice begging Wiro to take a “consolation” and withdraw the case.

Wiro later withdrew the case citing that she feared for her life after Manana turned up at her house. But the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which received the docket from the Douglasdale police station‚ refused to withdraw the charges and instructed the police to investigate the matter regardless.