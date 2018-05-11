Horrific death for necklaced mother

Promise Mthembu can't get the graphic image of her sister-in-law Nompumelelo Mthembu's body engulfed in flames or her harrowing screams out of her head.

Mthembu died in hospital on Saturday, where she was being treated for burn wounds after a tyre was placed around her neck, doused with petrol and set alight last Tuesday.

The horrific death of the mother of three in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, comes after a knobkerrie was shoved into her private parts during another harrowing assault in March. Both incidents were allegedly at the hands of the estranged father of her children.

For the knobkerrie incident, the man was charged with rape and released on bail.

Promise, 43, said yesterday the family had taken Mthembu and her children to her [Promise's] home at KwaKhangelamankengane in Nongoma following abuse by her partner.

She said on the day of the incident, she and Mthembu were preparing to go and collect children's social grants when Mthembu decided to go and fetch water from the river before they could leave.

"She went to the river with her three-year-old child. She had already put the bucket full of water on her head when she was surprised from behind," Promise said.

Promise said she heard what sounded like Mthembu's cries for help and saw villagers rushing towards the river.

She also rushed there to see what was going on. "By the time [I got there] she was already engulfed in flames, and I rushed to her to try and douse the flames with water."

Promise said Mthembu was also hit with stones even while she was in the river, burning.

She said villagers managed to pull out the badly burnt Mthembu from the river and rushed her to a local clinic. She was transferred to hospital, where she died.

Promise said the man had since threatened the family, who are now living in fear for their lives. "We don't know what is going to happen after the funeral on Saturday (tomorrow). We're not safe."

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder had been opened against Mthembu's ex-lover.

He was due to appear in the Nongoma Magistrate's Court yesterday for a rape case.