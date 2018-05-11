The Hawks have taken over the investigation into a mosque attack in Verulam‚ just north of Durban‚ which claimed the life of a man and left two others injured on Thursday.

Three knife-wielding men had stormed the Imam Hussain mosque in Ottawa‚ Verulam‚ after midday prayers – targeting the imam and two others.

One of the men had his throat slit and died shortly after arriving at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli hospital.

An eyewitness who arrived at the scene shortly after the knife attack said the parking lot looked like a slaughterhouse.