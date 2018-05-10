Karabo Matlali creates first robot at 10

Creating an electrical Lego robot is only the first of achievements that 10-year-old Karabo Matlali is aiming for.

The Grade 5 pupil at Maria Montessori House in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, has been learning how to code since she was six years old.

Coding is computer programming where a person writes a maths-based instruction to make something work.

Coding is used in many of the technological comforts we enjoy today such as in car keys to turn on the ignition and in television remote controls.

Karabo took two months to build and develop a moving robot. She had to consider many variables such as the weight and length of the robot in order to give the correct instructions for it to move.