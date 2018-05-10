Judgement in the case of six family members accused of a string of child abuse and rape charges is expected in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday - hopefully bringing to an end a seven-year ordeal for the six victims.

The family members are facing 53 charges of rape‚ indecent assault‚ sexual grooming of children‚ and the possession‚ manufacturing and distribution of child pornography.

The case began in December 2010 when a grandfather‚ his wife‚ brother‚ sister in law‚ nephew‚ his two adult children and their spouses were arrested in relation to the accusations.

It was revealed that the abuse of the six young children - the youngest who was just four-years-old when he was sexually violated - started in 2005‚ and carried on for five years. Of the nine accused‚ two have been found not guilty and a third was sentenced in 2015 to nine years in prison for the rape of his then nine-year-old sibling.