If I wake up dead tomorrow know I asked for help‚ says traffic officer beaten by supervisor
The Ekurhuleni Metro police department said on Thursday it had suspended a male employee who is alleged to have brutally assaulted a female officer who reports to him‚ leaving her locked in his office.
The incident is alleged to have happened at the weekend at the Thokoza Metro precinct.
The female officer reportedly sent a voice note from her phone while she was still locked in the office‚ pleading for help.
“Guys I wish I can write but I cannot. I am locked in the office by my supervisor who brutally assaulted me in the office. This guy is swearing at me‚” the woman is heard saying in the minute-long clip.
With her voice breaking as she fights back the tears‚ she says she tried everything to report her attacker.
“If (tomorrow I can wake up dead)‚” she says‚ interchanging between isiZulu and English‚ “just know that I have been seeking for help since… I can’t get help‚” she cries.
“I tried to report my supervisor to the union and nothing was done. Today (he hit me at work)‚ coming with his wife to swear at me (sic). I can’t even open the door‚ locked from an officer who is armed‚ locked from an officer who is threatening my life‚ locked from an officer who assaulted me physically (sic).”
“If I knew what to do… If anyone can help‚ please help‚” she says in her voicenote.
EMPD spokesperson Wilfred Kgasago said a thorough investigation would be conducted.
“The chief of police has this morning [Thursday] served the alleged perpetrator with a suspension letter for the period of three months to enable investigations to take place without any hindrance. In the interim‚ the alleged perpetrator of the assault may not report for duty until investigations in the matter are completed‚” said Kgasago.
“The city condemns any form of abuse against women and other vulnerable members of the society. This matter is no different and we do hope to do a thorough investigation and get to the bottom of it as speedily as possible so that appropriate action is taken against the alleged perpetrator.”
The victim has opened a case of assault against the officer.