If I wake up dead tomorrow know I asked for help‚ says traffic officer beaten by supervisor

The Ekurhuleni Metro police department said on Thursday it had suspended a male employee who is alleged to have brutally assaulted a female officer who reports to him‚ leaving her locked in his office.

The incident is alleged to have happened at the weekend at the Thokoza Metro precinct.

The female officer reportedly sent a voice note from her phone while she was still locked in the office‚ pleading for help.

“Guys I wish I can write but I cannot. I am locked in the office by my supervisor who brutally assaulted me in the office. This guy is swearing at me‚” the woman is heard saying in the minute-long clip.

With her voice breaking as she fights back the tears‚ she says she tried everything to report her attacker.