Embattled Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle fired four of his MECs‚ a earlier than he had initially planned to.

Those who lost their jobs were:

- Mlibo Qoboshiyane‚ rural development and agrarian reform MEC;

- Thandiswa Marawu‚ Transport MEC;

- Sakhumzi Somy‚ finance MEC; and

- Nancy Sihlwayi‚ social development MEC.

In a statement published by his office on Thursday‚ Masualle announced that Oscar Mabuyane was now the MEC of economic development‚ environmental affairs and tourism (DEDEA) and of the provincial treasury.

His reshuffle also featured a host of other changes.

Mlungisi Mvoko was named as new human settlements MEC‚ and Xolile Nqatha as rural development and agrarian reform MEC. Masualle also slotted Helen Sauls August into the health MEC post‚ Bulelwa Tunyiswa to the sport‚ recreation‚ arts and culture MEC post‚ and Mlungisi Mvoko to the human settlements MEC post.

The changes will also see Pemmy Majodina move to public works and Phumza Dyantyi become the new social development MEC‚ effective from Wednesday‚ a day before the announcement.

Masualle said: “I wish to thank the outgoing members of the PEC for their loyalty and dedication to the people of the Eastern Cape‚ and I wish them well in their future endeavors.

"I further welcome and wish the new members of the Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) well in their new responsibilities.”