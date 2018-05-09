South Africa

PHOTOS | Cops uncover a wheely strange hiding place for cocaine stash

By Petru Saal - 09 May 2018 - 15:56

Persistence paid off for metro cops in Cape Town on Wednesday when they found cocaine worth nearly R400‚000 inside a car’s mag wheels.

Metro Police spokeswoman Ruth Solomons said the officers were dispatched to a residential area in Century City after a tip-off about suspicious activities. But all they found was a lone man standing next to a red Renault.

Solomons said the man fitted a description provided by the informant‚ and they searched him and the car.

“They found three parcels of cocaine hidden inside the wheel mags of the vehicle. It was later confirmed that the drugs have a street value of R369‚000‚” she said.

“The officers then searched the suspect’s flat and found various rolls of Sellotape‚ small Ziploc bags‚ three cellphones‚ a platform kitchen scale and R2 850 in cash.”

The 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and taken to Milnerton police station.

