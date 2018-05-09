MPs reject 'shock imagery' changes to abortion law.

However‚ it added‚ "the committee is also of the opinion that greater education and awareness campaigns as well as prevention programmes are needed to ensure that women are equipped with the necessary information in order to make informed decisions concerning their reproductive health and rights".

Dudley thanked MPs in the portfolio committee on health "for considering this bill concerning a topic which is clearly difficult and unpleasant for many of you - I assure you we share similar sentiments and feel your pain".

While she accepted the committee’s decision‚ she said in a statement: "As this is a subject of great public interest and a precedent has been set in this regard‚ I would like to request that the Motion of Desirability be debated in the House. . . To my constituents‚ I promise that if I am back in Parliament after the 2019 election I will continue these efforts to better protect mom’s and their babies in times of crisis."