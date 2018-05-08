The death of a man in Cape Town on Monday night brought the week’s shack fire fatalities to nine.

Cape Town fire and rescue spokesman Theo Layne said firefighters were called to Dr Moerat Street‚ Gugulethu‚ at 9pm.

“One wood and iron structure destroyed by fire — one adult male sustained fatal burns. Cause undetermined. Incident handed over to [the police]‚” said a bulletin from Layne.

Less than 24 hours earlier‚ eight family members died in a fire in the Taiwan settlement in Khayelitsha. The youngest victim was two and the oldest 60.

Layne said four shacks were destroyed and 22 people were left homeless.

The Department of Social Development in the Western Cape said it was concerned by allegations from community members that arsonists were to blame.