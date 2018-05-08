The South African Medical Association (Sama) Lowveld branch has strongly condemned the attempted murder of an intern doctor during a burglary at Mapulaneng hospital‚ Bushbuckridge‚ Mpumalanga on Sunday.

“Being shot at while on duty within the confines of the hospital grounds is totally unacceptable. What worries us even more is that this is not the first incident at a health facility in the province; a clinic manager was involved in an armed robbery‚ and there have been burglaries and attacks on medical staff at different facilities. All of this is deplorable‚” said Dr Mzukisi Grootboom‚ chairperson of Sama.

Grootboom added that there also appears to be a lack of will from the Department of Health in the province to deal effectively with the problem‚ “which is worrying”.