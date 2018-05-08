Cape Town’s new acting mayor‚ Ian Neilson‚ says it’s business as usual after the departure of Patricia de Lille from the mayor’s office.

“The administration of the city is secure and we remain committed to the work we do to deliver services across the city‚” Neilson said at a media briefing hours after De Lille’s DA membership was rescinded.

At her own media briefing less than a kilometre away in a city centre hotel‚ De Lille said she was heading to the High Court in Cape Town on Friday‚ seeking an urgent interdict against the city manager‚ the Independent Electoral Commission and the DA.

She wants to prevent city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo from declaring a vacancy in the City of Cape Town‚ and hopes to stop the IEC beginning the process of filling it. She is also challenging the “accountability clause” recently introduced in the DA’s constitution‚ saying it is unconstitutional and has been unfairly applied to her.