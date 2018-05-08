Cape Town council leaders to reveal next steps after De Lille removal
City of Cape Town leaders have called a media conference on Tuesday to reveal what happens next after the removal of mayor Patricia de Lille.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson - the acting mayor after De Lille’s removal - speaker Dirk Smit and city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo will give details about the next steps at 12.30pm.
After Tuesday morning’s announcement that De Lille was no longer a party member‚ the city council has 14 days to elect a new mayor.
One of the favourites is the DA leader in the Western Cape‚ Bonginkosi Madikizela‚ who is the Western Cape housing MEC.
DA federal executive chairman James Selfe said De Lille was no longer regarded as a party member after a radio interview with Eusebius McKaiser on CapeTalk and 702 on April 26 in which she declared her intention to quit the party.
McKaiser asked De Lille: “If I hear you‚ you are saying: ideally‚ I want to clear my name‚ that’s why I am going to court‚ and if I win this battle‚ and when I win it‚ because I know I’ve done nothing wrong‚ then the morning after I have won the court case‚ then I will resign from the DA?”
De Lille replied: “I will walk away. You summed it up correctly. Because really it is not about hanging on... I’m serving there at the behest of the DA.”
Selfe said the party’s legal commission had concluded that this amounted to a resignation from the party.
Patricia de Lille said she is fighting back against the Democratic Alliance federal executive’s decision to boot her out of the DA as well as out of her position as mayor of Cape Town.