Cape Town council leaders to reveal next steps after De Lille removal.

City of Cape Town leaders have called a media conference on Tuesday to reveal what happens next after the removal of mayor Patricia de Lille.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson - the acting mayor after De Lille’s removal - speaker Dirk Smit and city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo will give details about the next steps at 12.30pm.

After Tuesday morning’s announcement that De Lille was no longer a party member‚ the city council has 14 days to elect a new mayor.