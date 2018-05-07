JUSTICE MALALA: No more protecting No 1: Zuma fellow travellers must go

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is embroiled in yet another scandal. This time she has appointed a new chief executive officer‚ a man who has still not been cleared of allegations of misconduct from his previous job at the land reform department.

That’s not the real scandal‚ though. The real outrage is that no action has yet been taken against Mkhwebane‚ two weeks after she told the justice portfolio committee in parliament that the State Security Agency had a hand in the operational affairs of her office.

What is the secret service doing in the public protector’s office? With our horrendous crime statistics‚ shouldn’t the spying agencies be concerned with investigating murderers‚ cash heist kingpins and other miscreants instead of snooping on people who are supposedly the people’s protectors?

