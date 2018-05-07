South Africa

Akhumzi Jezile's emotional send off

By SowetanLIVE - 07 May 2018 - 10:58
TV and radio personality Akhumzi Jezile was finally laid to rest on May 5 2018. Friends and family celebrated his life through song and tributes.
Former YoTV-presenter-turned-producer, Akhumzi Jezile, was laid to rest over the weekend. 

Jezile was killed in a car accident along with Siyasanga Kobese‚ Thobani Mseleni, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and Itumeleng "Masesi" Morake.

During the funeral service a letter written by his mother was read out by TV personality Andile Ncube. 

"You are my child‚ but you were also my friend‚ confidant and helper." the letter read.

Last week friends and fans attended a memorial service for the late star. His friends stood up as witness to what kind of person he was. 

"I'm looking at everyone here today and I know that this is what he would have wanted‚ this is how he would have wanted us to celebrate him‚ together." said Pallance Dladla.  

His uncle shared the horrific details that led to the death of his nephew at the funeral.

Jezile's funeral service was held at Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday.

During his funeral service his close friend Kelly Khumalo had to fight back tears as she sang an emotional tribute to him. 

Fans also came to pay their respects, a Pretoria mother told Sunday World that Jezile was her son's icon. 

Fans also lambasted  Lebani Sirenje, a celebrity funeral artist for his depiction of Jezile. 

