Former YoTV-presenter-turned-producer, Akhumzi Jezile, was laid to rest over the weekend.

Jezile was killed in a car accident along with Siyasanga Kobese‚ Thobani Mseleni, Skhumbuzo Mbuthuma and Itumeleng "Masesi" Morake.

During the funeral service a letter written by his mother was read out by TV personality Andile Ncube.

"You are my child‚ but you were also my friend‚ confidant and helper." the letter read.