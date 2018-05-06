South Africa

Malema to be sworn in as member of Pan African Parliament

By Staff Reporter - 06 May 2018 - 12:17
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at the funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
EFF leader Julius Malema speaks at the funeral service of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
Image: GCIS

Economics Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is among five South African MPs who will be sworn in as members of the Pan African Parliament (PAP )on Monday.

The other four MPs who will be sworn in at the PAP opening ceremony in Midrand are National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise‚ the National Assembly’s house chairperson for internal arrangements‚ Thoko Didiza‚ Mandlesizwe Zwelivelile Mandela and Santosh Vinita Kalyan.

They are replacing Hunadi Mateme‚ Thandi Memela‚ Charles Nqakula and Floyd Shivambu while Kalyan will serve another two-year term.

'Supra is nothing, we can remove him today' – Malema

The EFF has the power to remove premier Supra Mahumapelo from power without bloodshed.
News
3 days ago

Fikile Mbalula challenges Juju to a roast

He's a man of humour‚ so I know he can take it.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA | Julius Malema is carrying on the work of apartheid's liars

Our history has taught us and many of our so-called political leaders nothing.
Opinion
13 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X