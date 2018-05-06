Economics Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema is among five South African MPs who will be sworn in as members of the Pan African Parliament (PAP )on Monday.

The other four MPs who will be sworn in at the PAP opening ceremony in Midrand are National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise‚ the National Assembly’s house chairperson for internal arrangements‚ Thoko Didiza‚ Mandlesizwe Zwelivelile Mandela and Santosh Vinita Kalyan.

They are replacing Hunadi Mateme‚ Thandi Memela‚ Charles Nqakula and Floyd Shivambu while Kalyan will serve another two-year term.