Lack of consequence management a major cause of service delivery collapse in North West: Sanco

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in North West has blamed what it calls a lack of consequence management as a major cause of the collapse of service delivery in the province.

The civic organisation’s comment follows a court ruling that ceded Mamusa Local Municipality’s movable assets and bank account to a private company for it to recoup R7.8-million owed to it.

“The extent to which incompetence is affecting delivery of services to our communities and creating an atmosphere for corruption to thrive needs to be promptly addressed if confidence in public institutions is to be restored ‚” Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said.