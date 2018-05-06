The Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) has identified Baby M’s father as the man believed to have raped the then two-month-old.

Baby M’s mother was convicted of aiding and abetting her rapist‚ after she refused to admit that the infant had been raped and insisted she’d been injured after she fell.

The baby’s father supported the mother’s claims‚ and openly supported her during the trial. He told eNCA’s Checkpoint that the seminal fluid on the baby’s nappy and private parts - which was too degraded to produce a DNA profile - should be “retested”.

He also strongly denied that he’d raped his daughter. The GDSD clearly isn’t accepting those denials.