The team of investigators‚ lawyers and human rights advocates behind last year’s reopening of the 46-year-old inquest into the murder in police custody of Ahmed Timol is appealing to South Africans for information relating to eight more atrocities allegedly perpetrated by apartheid-era police.

In its final report the TRC recommended these and other cases be investigated for purposes of prosecution‚ but nearly 20 years later scant progress has been made‚ the lawyers say. After many years of campaigning by the Timol family‚ the inquest into the death of Ahmed Timol was reopened last year‚ and the inquest finding altered from one of suicide to murder at the hands of police.