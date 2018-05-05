In the video Borain can be heard shouting at Tshabalala‚ saying that black people are a problem.

“It’s a fact. Black people cause more f***ing s*** than the whole world. No‚ I have not accused you of anything‚” said Borain.

To which Tshabalala responded: “Why do you say black people are a problem. Like now‚ I parked my car here; I’m doing work for the department... Sir‚ I’m not in your property‚ I’m here. You came to me aggressively; I was sitting in my car minding my own business... You can’t say black people are a problem... it’s not allowed‚”

Borain raised his hands and said: “I can. I’ll tell f***ng Zuma ‘black people are a problem’. Let’s be honest‚ come on.”

When Tshabalala said that he had not been a threat to him‚ Borain said: “I didn’t say all of you.”

Then the rest of the crew returned. After they had explained to him what they were doing in the area‚ Borain said he was going to “drive away quite happy”.

Tshabalala told Borain that he had been racially offensive.

“Don’t be offended. You’re not one of them‚ obviously. You’re not one of the problem guys‚” Borain responded while walking towards his car.

When TimesLIVE contacted Borain‚ he said that he and Tshabalala had resolved the matter.

“We had a long chat about it today. We have actually resolved everything‚ so there is nothing much I can say. I am relieved and I think it’s fantastic that we could resolve issues. I apologised for the way I behaved and overreacted‚” said Borain.

But Tshabalala denied that they had “resolved” the issue but said that they had had a conversation about it.

“I called [Borain] to ask why he wanted to kill me yesterday. But I wouldn’t say it was resolved. I did it because I needed closure and to understand my ‘crime’. It’s not resolved; I have not accepted his apology‚” said Tshabalala.

He added that he was seeking legal advice.