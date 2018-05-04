Four miners have died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine outside Johannesburg after a seismic event‚ the company said.

The company had reported on Thursday that 13 workers had been trapped underground after three seismic events at its Driefontein operations close to Carletonville.

"Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to report that 10 of the 13 employees who were trapped following a seismic event (measuring 2.2 on the Richter scale) yesterday‚ at its Masakhane mine‚ Driefontein operations‚ have now been rescued‚ four of which have succumbed to their injuries and passed away. Six employees are in hospital‚" the company said in a statement.

Two employees are still missing.

"Management of Sibanye-Stillwater wishes to express its sincere condolences to friends and family of the deceased employees‚" the statement said.

"We thank everyone involved in the rescue operations since yesterday‚ especially the proto rescue teams and other stakeholders‚ who are continuing to make every effort to free and to locate the remaining and unaccounted for employees. Operations at the Masakhane shaft have been suspended."