Should the consortium win its case‚ conditions of tenders on the multi-billion-rand Polihali Dam development – which are currently in the process of being awarded – could be sent back to the drawing board. This‚ in turn‚ could further delay a project already five years behind schedule.

The Lesotho Highlands Project supplies 40% of Gauteng’s water. The Polihali Dam development is a vital element in Phase 2 of the project‚ and it is tenders for this contract that are at stake.

