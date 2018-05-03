African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) MP Cheryllyn Dudley’s private members bill on abortion hit another stumbling block on Wednesday‚ as the Department of Health urged MPs to reject it.

The bill’s proposals‚ if implemented‚ would be prohibitively expensive and make it harder for women to safely terminate unwanted pregnancies‚ said Yogan Pillay‚ the health department’s deputy director-general for HIV/AIDS‚ TB and maternal‚ child and women’s health.