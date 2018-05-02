Dlamini bears brunt of workers' anger at Zuma

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa described this year's Workers' Day as the "best ever".

He stressed that the national minimum wage was a victory for workers, despite what its detractors believed.

"This is a victory for the workers of our country, no matter what other people may say. It's also a victory for Cosatu which was the first to raise this issue," he said.

Earlier, SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande described criticism of the national minimum wage rate of R20 per hour as an "opportunistic reaction".

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has been critical of Cosatu's approval of the R20-an-hour minimum wage, calling for a R12 500 monthly rate.

Cosatu was one of three federations that took part in the negotiations that led to the adoption of the draft policy.

"Let's not react opportunistically on the national minimum wage. We can't, therefore, say it is going to benefit six million workers and say it's all or nothing," Nzimande said. In the same breath, he called for unity in the labour movement, saying the country needed "broad working class unity".

"Unless workers take responsibility for their country, we are going to be in a big problem," he said.