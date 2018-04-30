Anger as family is evicted after home 'illegally' sold

For over 30 years Anele Makoko has called Power Park his home.

But now his family face eviction after their home was allegedly fraudulently sold.

Makoko, who has lived in the house for most of his life, was shocked after they were told to vacate their home.

He claimed they never put up their family home for sale and were shocked when they learnt of its sale.

"Mbali, one of my cousins who also stays here, called us and said there were men who were tearing down the fence around the yard," he said.

He said his uncle allegedly sold the house without consulting them. Makoko said he and his siblings inherited the home from their grandparents.

"We found out one of our uncles - whom we haven't seen since 2011 - sold the house."