Anger as family is evicted after home 'illegally' sold
For over 30 years Anele Makoko has called Power Park his home.
But now his family face eviction after their home was allegedly fraudulently sold.
Makoko, who has lived in the house for most of his life, was shocked after they were told to vacate their home.
He claimed they never put up their family home for sale and were shocked when they learnt of its sale.
"Mbali, one of my cousins who also stays here, called us and said there were men who were tearing down the fence around the yard," he said.
He said his uncle allegedly sold the house without consulting them. Makoko said he and his siblings inherited the home from their grandparents.
"We found out one of our uncles - whom we haven't seen since 2011 - sold the house."
The family have approached the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in a bid to interdict their eviction, while ascertaining how the house was sold.
Makoko said they were still in possession of the original tittle deed and the deeds record also showed the house had not changed hands.
"It's a family home and we do not have the powers to sell it without agreeing with the whole family," he said.
Tsepo Mhlongo, a DA member of parliament and former councillor in Soweto, said cases of houses being sold fraudulently were widespread.
"There should be checks and balances that make it difficult for one member of a family to sell a family house," Mhlongo said.
He said the only solution to resolve these cases was to follow a lengthy and expensive legal route.
"The government needs to go on an education campaign to advise the elderly on writing wills that indicate what should happen to the house once they have passed on, or leave it in a family trust to prevent disputes," he said.