President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute on Saturday to the many countries that had supported South Africa’s liberation struggle.

Speaking at the 1018 National Orders awards ceremony in Tshwane‚ Ramaphosa said the country owed "a great deal to the devout support" of the international community for its freedom.

“Many countries offered solidarity and opened their arms to our activists. “Many people in our neighbouring countries lost life and limb for our cause‚” he said.