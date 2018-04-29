South Africa

Motorist dies in vehicle inferno

By Naledi Shange - 29 April 2018 - 14:37
Image: 123RF/ Pumidol Leelerdsakulvong

A motorist died when his vehicle burst into flames on William Nicol Drive in Bryanston in northern Johannesburg on Sunday morning‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to the scene at around 3.45am.

"Upon arrival of the Netcare 911 paramedic multiple ambulances were already in attendance. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control impacting a tree bursting into flames‚" Netcare 911 said in a statement.

"The fire was extinguished by Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services. A single occupant had been declared deceased."

