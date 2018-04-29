12 suspects arrested and illegal firearms seized

Eastern Cape police have arrested 12 suspects and seized several firearms and ammunition after intercepting a vehicle near Cradock.

Colonel Michelle Matroos said two off-duty police officers from the Cradock K9 Unit had received information from colleagues at the Queenstown K9 and public order policing units about a Toyota Quantum travelling towards Cape Town which was allegedly conveying illegal firearms.

“They booked themselves on duty and started to patrol the area just outside Cradock where they stopped the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle‚ twelve male occupants were arrested for possession of illegal firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition‚” Matroos said.

Seven pistols‚ an AK-47 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized.