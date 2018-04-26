Despite lower than desired coal stock levels at seven power stations‚ Eskom says it is actively taking steps to manage the situation so that customers will not be adversely affected.

"Eskom is highly cognisant of the significant impact insufficient coal supply would have on its operations and the entire country. The organisation is currently facing imbalances whereby several coal-fired power stations‚ particularly those in the Mpumalanga province are affected. However‚ it is also important to note that at this stage‚ the level of coal stock days in more than half of the 15 coal-fired power stations in the Eskom generation fleet is maintained above the grid code target of 20‚" the utility said in a statement.

The prevailing situation at seven stations - Arnot‚ Tutuka‚ Majuba‚ Hendrina‚ Camden‚ Kriel and Komati - is that coal stock levels are below the required target of 20 days as stipulated in the Grid Code. Although the total current coal stock day levels of 35 days (excluding Medupi and Kusile power stations) are within an acceptable range it is necessary to have all stations at the required stock day levels‚ said Eskom.

It cited a number of factors‚ including an historical under-investment at cost-plus mines due to capital constraints and the under-supply on both coal quality and quantity by the Tegeta mines which are under business rescue‚ having negatively impacted stock levels and production.