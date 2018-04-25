Worker intimidated for not participating in Saftu strike

Reports of intimidation in and around Elandsfontein in Ekurhuleni have surfaced ahead of South African of Federation Trade Unions National shutdown march.

Samual Mkhondo was turned away by a group wearing National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa (Saftu) T-shirt’s this morning while on his way to work.

A seemingly shaken Mkhondo said he was on his to work at a local factory in Elandsfontein when he was stopped by a group of about 20 protesters who ordered him to turn around and not go to work.

“I fully support what they are protesting for, but we should not be intimidated in the process because even though the money we get is little, it feeds our families,” Mkhondo said.